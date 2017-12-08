COMINGUPROSES

Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image abc"><span>ABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">Ali, 27, personal stylist, Dallas, Texas</span></div>
Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
You may remember him from Emily Maynard's season of "The Bachelorette," but now Arie Luyendyk Jr. is taking the wheel into his own hands and racing towards love on season 22 of "The Bachelor."

29 women are in the running, and their identities were released to the public. Among them, there is a sports reporter, fitness coach, orthopedic nurse, and a television host just to name a few.

They range in age from 23 to 33. A one-time Formula 1 racecar driver, Luyendyk, 36, works as a successful real estate broker in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Join Chris Harrison for a one-hour special season preview, "The Bachelor: Countdown to Arie," airing this coming Monday, Dec. 11th at 10 p.m. EST. For the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will get an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at Arie's life, his family and his love of racing.

"The Bachelor" season premiere will then be held on Monday, January 1st at 8 p.m. EST on The ABC Television Network.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorarie luyendyk jr.ABC premierescominguproseschris harrison
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
Meet 'The Bachelor,' Arie Luyendyk Jr.
'Bachelor' breakup: Nick and Vanessa call off engagement
Rachel follows her heart in 'The Bachelorette' finale
Rachel tries to give Dean closure, but Lee's issues dominated 'TMTA'
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What's your state's favorite holiday film?
Carrie Fisher's dog to be in new 'Star Wars' film
Next on Windy City LIVE
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fire breaks out in Bridgeport building under construction
Forrest Claypool resigns as CPS CEO
Anchor responds to racist email on air
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
Teen charged in Facebook Live beating pleads to hate crime
Commission approves plan to better distribute jet noise from O'Hare
4 thefts reported in 2 days at or near Kenwood gas station
Police: New Mexico school shooter caught attention of FBI over a year ago
Show More
Man charged in woman's death, baby found home alone miles away
Settlement reached in 'code of silence' wrongful death lawsuit
Most humans believe in alien life, study claims
Father of 4 missing 3 days since trying to sell his car
George Papadopoulos' fiancee: He's a patriot, not a Trump campaign coffee boy
More News
Photos
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
Southern food inspired by Mississippi Delta in Wicker Park
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
More Photos