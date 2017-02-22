Meet the man behind Oscar music

Conductor Harold Wheeler is once again in the captain's chair for Oscar Sunday. This year marks his fourth time as the musical director of the Oscars.Providing the soundtrack to one of Hollywood's most watched events is no easy task. Wheeler has surrounded himself with a talented, hand-picked team to help find the right rhythm for the live ceremony.Wheeler started writing music for the show when the nominations were announced. There are songs associated with 55 Oscar categories, but that's not all."We have 42 presenter play-ons," Wheeler explained. "Then we have the music going in and out of commercial so it's 134 pieces of music."The orchestra is also responsible for one of the show's more cringe-worthy moments: The "play-off" when someone talks for too long."It's an awful feeling because I don't make that decision," said Wheeler. "The director tells me, 'OK, Harold get them off!'"Wheeler takes great pride in the fact that he was the first African American conductor to lead the show. But it was an unexpected surprise that provided him with the high note in his long career."A music teacher from Crenshaw High School somehow got my email and said, 'I just want you to know one of my students came in the Monday after the Oscars and said I know what I want to do now, and I saw it last night. I didn't think it was available for me.' That is the proudest moment of my life," Wheeler said.