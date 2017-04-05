ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mel B, of Spice Girls, alleges years of abuse by estranged husband

EMBED </>More News Videos

Singer Mel B is alleging that her estranged husband physically abused her for years and threatened to release sexually explicit videos that would destroy her life. (Left: Rich Fury/Invision/AP; Right: Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy/AP)

By
LOS ANGELES --
Singer, songwriter and TV personality Mel B rose to fame as one of the Spice Girls.

She was Scary Spice. But in court documents, she is alleging her estranged husband is the scary one - claiming he beat her, threatened her and took her money.

Melanie Brown has been in the limelight for more than 20 years, including appearing as a finalist on "Dancing with the Stars" and a judge on "America's Got Talent."

Brown alleges in court documents she has been the victim of domestic violence for years. She says she has been beaten by her husband, Stephen Belafonte, multiple times.

She says every time she tried to leave him, he threatened her with violence and with the release of sexually explicit videotapes that he claimed would destroy her life in every way possible.

Brown claims Belafonte would demand she have sex with him and with random women he'd bring back to their hotels. If she objected, she claims he'd say he'd release the compromising videos.

Brown says the physical violence began the morning after her season's "Dancing with the Stars" finale.

She was scheduled to do a live TV appearance at their home and claims he choked her and slammed her onto the hardwood floor, forcing a makeup artist to cover the red marks.

Brown says, for years, he'd tell her she was worthless, fat, ugly and old.

She says Belafonte never held gainful employment during their 10-year marriage. Instead, she claims, he's taken millions of dollars from her.

In her granted request for a temporary restraining order, she calls him "a large, extremely aggressive, hostile and violent individual."

She filed to divorce her husband of nearly 10 years on March 20, citing irreconcilable differences

Court records filed in their divorce do not include a lawyer for Belafonte, and attempts to find a representative for him were unsuccessful.

A hearing on the temporary restraining order has been set for April 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
entertainmentabusedomestic violence
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kendall Jenner's protest Pepsi ad sparks online backlash
Remembering Roger Ebert: Film critic honored at Chicago Theatre
Chris Jones hypnotizes WCL audience
Zeshan B. performs timeless soul classics
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man charged in South Shore quadruple murder
Bannon bumped from National Security Council
Rain turns to snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Syria chemical attack death toll reaches 72; Trump blames Assad, Obama
Murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
Mom speaks out after son attacked on video by group of teens on birthday at mall
Police ID suspect in shooting death of mom in front of 2 kids
Show More
Kendall Jenner's protest Pepsi ad sparks online backlash
Sox game postponed Wednesday due to rain
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
Giant 'mosquitoes' invading southern California
Man's proposed bill would deny undocumented kids access to free education
More News
Top Video
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
Aspire for weight loss
Syria chemical attack death toll reaches 72; Trump blames Assad, Obama
Arsonist may have set fire to 8 cars in West Englewood
More Video