OSCARS

Actress Meryl Streep could nab her fourth Oscar

Streep currently holds the record for most nominated actress in Oscar history. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

LOS ANGELES --
With more nominations (20 total) than any actress - living or dead - Streep has amassed three Oscars in just over three decades. She received her first nomination in 1979 and won her first statuette the following year as a supporting actress in Robert Benton's Kramer vs. Kramer. The film received rave reviews making her a star and garnering two more Oscar wins for best actress- one for Sophie's Choice in 1983 and a third for The Iron Lady in 2012.

Streep is nominated for her fourth Oscar win for her role as the lead in Florence Foster Jenkins, a British biographical comedy-drama film. Should she win, she would tie with actress Katharine Hepburn for most wins by any actor.

