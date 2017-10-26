WINDY CITY LIVE

Michael Shannon discusses "The Shape of Water"

Actor Michael Shannon talks about his role in the upcoming film, "The Shape of Water." (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Two-time Oscar nominated actor Michael Shannon stopped by WCL to discuss his role in the new film, "The Shape of Water."

The romantic fantasy, directed by Guillermo del Toro, tells the love story of a mute woman who cleans a high-security government laboratory and a new specimen that just arrived: a mysterious amphibian.

Shannon, who often plays villains, portrays character out to destroy the specimen.

The film is already said to be one of del Torro's best and hits theaters in December.

For more information about "The Shape of Water," please go to http://www.foxsearchlight.com/theshapeofwater/
