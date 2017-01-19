ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Miguel Ferrer, actor from 'NCIS,' dies at 61

Actor Miguel Ferrer, pictured in 2015, died on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at age 61. (Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS' hit drama "NCIS: Los Angeles" and, before that, to "Crossing Jordan," has died.

CBS said Ferrer died Thursday of cancer at his Los Angeles home. He was 61.

He had played assistant director Owen Granger on "NCIS: Los Angeles" since 2012. Before that, he played the chief medical examiner and boss to series star Jill Hennessy for the six seasons of NBC's "Crossing Jordan."

Ferrer began his career in the early 1980s with guest shots on TV series. In 1990 he scored a signature role as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield on David Lynch's smash "Twins Peaks."

He was the son of actor Jose Ferrer and singer-actress Rosemary Clooney, and a cousin of George Clooney.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamous deathfamous deathscelebrity deathsactorentertainment
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Wayne Brady talks playing Aaron Burr in 'Hamilton'
Wayne Brady talks about debut in 'Hamilton'
'Divergent' author Veronica Roth talks about new book 'Carve the Mark'
Video store that only sells VHS copies of 'Jerry Maguire' opens
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'El Chapo' extradited to United States, Mexican official says
Girl cut by masked man in Indian Head Park home invasion, police say
Man executed after random murders of family of 4, including 2 young girls; accused in 4 more deaths
Donald Trump arrives in Washington, inauguration celebrations begin
Dog mauls 2-month-old to death
Chicago police officer charged with murder to be released on home monitoring
Mom shows off toddler taped to wall on Facebook Live
Show More
Wayne Brady talks playing Aaron Burr in 'Hamilton'
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
9 arrested in Houston undercover prostitution sting
Body found after fire at River North high-rise parking garage ID'd
CPS teachers, students, parents stand united after DeVos hearing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos