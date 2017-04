Miss Illinois, Whitney Wandland, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about her upcoming road to Miss USA.Wandland is captain of the Chicago Luvabulls and is also competing for the title of Miss USA in May.As a native Chicagoan, she is passionate about advocating for families and children who are affected by gun violence.Chicago will be proudly cheering her on as competes for the title of Miss USA next month.