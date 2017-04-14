Mommy on a Shoestring is back with Easter gift ideas

CHICAGO --Easter is this Sunday, and whether you're looking for last minute gift ideas or fun and easy DIY activities, Mommy on a Shoestring has got you covered! Beth Engelman stopped by again to share Easter themed ideas for kids and adults.
1. Easter Eggs - use glitter, tape or create unique animals from boiled Easter eggs.
2. Peeps Wreath - glue dried out marshmallow Peeps to a round styrofoam for a decorative wreath.
3. Egg Puzzles - to keep kids away from too much candy, fill plastic Easter eggs with puzzle pieces instead.
4. Makeup Basket - use blending sponges and egg shaped chapstick to create Easter baskets for teens and adults.
For more of Mommy on a Shoestring's crafts, visit https://mommyonashoestring.com/