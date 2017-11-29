MONICA LEWINSKY

Monica Lewinsky slams cable special carrying her name

Former Pres. Bill Clinton, left, is seen on March 9, 2004 in New York. Monica Lewinsky, is shown in an undated promotional photo. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer/FOX, S.Jones, File)

NEW YORK --
Monica Lewinsky isn't too pleased with the title of an upcoming TV special about her affair with President Bill Clinton that led to his impeachment.

Lewinsky tweeted a screenshot of a headline about an HLN special, "The Monica Lewinsky Scandal." She crossed out the title and suggested replacing it with "The Starr Investigation" or "The Clinton Impeachment." She quipped in the tweet: "fixed it for you. you're welcome."

The special is part of HLN's true crime series "How It Really Happened." The show's website lists the title of Sunday's episode as "The Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal."

Clinton initially denied the affair before admitting to it in 1998.

"The Starr Investigation" is a reference to Kenneth Starr, the independent counsel whose investigation led to Clinton's impeachment trial.

Clinton was acquitted by Congress.
