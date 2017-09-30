ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Monty Hall, iconic 'Let's Make A Deal' host, dies at 96

Monty Hall arrives at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2014. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Monty Hall has died. He was 96.

Sharon Hall says her father died Saturday morning of heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills, California.

Hall co-created "Let's Make a Deal," which debuted on NBC in 1963 and became a TV staple for decades.

Contestants chosen from the studio audience wore outlandish costumes to attract Hall's attention. The game involved swapping prize items for others hidden behind doors, curtains or in boxes, leading to the famous question: Do you want Door No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3?"

His daughter says Hall, who was born in Canada, enjoyed his fame and never turned down an autograph or a chance to use his name to help others.

She estimates he raised nearly $1 billion for charity over his lifetime.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentgame showtelevisioncelebrity deathsfamous deathsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Flavors of fall at the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Get a glimpse behind the crown in new play
Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan join American Idol
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman killed in Wheaton crash
Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
NFL suspends Bears LB Danny Trevathan two games for violating safety rules
2 dead, 10 wounded in deadly start to weekend gun violence
Prosecutors: Food stamps used to buy lap dances at strip club
FBI: Armored car driver shoots attempted robber in Little Village
Police: Man inappropriately touched girl on NW Side CTA bus
Funeral for Kenneka Jenkins held Saturday
Show More
Special needs athletes get a Little League of their own
Anonymous couple regularly picks up tabs at Pa. restaurant
Family of man killed in South Side hit-and-run plead for leads
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos