"Motown the Musical" runs through Sunday in Chicago

"Motown the Musical" runs through Sunday in Chicago

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Motown the Musical," which launched its first national tour in Chicago, is back in town playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre for a limited one-week engagement that runs Tuesday through Sunday.

The of the show's stars -- Justin Reynolds (Smokey Robinson) and Jasmine Maslanova-Brown (Florence Ballard) - visited the ABC7 studio on Tuesday to talk about the show.

Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, "Motown the Musical" is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy's journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and many more.

Featuring more than 40 classic hits such as "My Girl" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "Motown the Musical" tells the story behind the hits as Diana, Smokey, Berry and the whole Motown family fight against the odds to create the soundtrack of change in America.

For more information, visit www.MotownTheMusical.com

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Tues., Oct. 3 - 7:30PM

Wed., Oct. 4 - 7:30PM
Thurs., Oct. 5 - 7:30 PM
Fri., Oct. 6 - 7:30PM
Sat., Oct. 7 - 2PM and 8PM
Sun., Oct 8 - 2PM and 7:30PM
TICKET INFORMATION
"Motown the Musical" tickets begin at $30. A select number of premium seats are also available for many performances.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway in Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710.

Tickets are available at all Broadway in Chicago Box Offices (24 W. Randolph St., 151 W. Randolph St., 18 W. Monroe St. and 175 E. Chestnut), the Broadway in Chicago Ticket Line at (800) 775-2000 and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
