MoviePass changes: Fewer movies per month, same movie only once

Popular movie theater subscription MoviePass is tightening its up offerings. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Danny Clemens
After changing its offerings so that users can only see four movies per month, MoviePass is now also only letting its users see the same movie once.

While the four-film limit introduced earlier this month applies only to new subscriptions, existing users said on social media that they're now impacted by the limitation on seeing films only once.

The popular service, which boasts millions of users, formerly let viewers see a movie per day for a $9.95 monthly subscription. The revised subscription limits the number of films but adds a three-month trial of iHeartRadio's All Access music streaming service.

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that the four-movie plan is a temporary promotion, but he said he didn't know if the movie-per-day plan would ever return.

In response to user complaints about only being able to see a movie once, MoviePass wrote on Facebook, "We hope this will encourage you to see new movies and enjoy something different!"

The change in offerings comes amid concerns over the service's long-term profitability. In an economy where a single movie ticket averages $9, MoviePass loses money if users see just one or two movies per month, according to the Associated Press.
