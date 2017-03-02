Mr. T and Kym Herjavec talk 'Dancing with the Stars'

CHICAGO --The new cast of "Dancing with the Stars" was recently announced on "Good Morning America."
Native Chicagoan, Mr. T, made the cut and will be appearing on the hit ABC show beginning on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
Mr. T and his new dance partner, Kym Herjavec, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about "Dancing with the Stars." Mr. T will be donating all monies received from the show to Shriners Hospital and St. Jude Hospital.
"Windy City LIVE" surprised Mr. T with a custom-made bedazzled unitard. All rhinestones and sequin appliques were made by Keegan Kennedy Greene.
Host, Ryan Chiaverini, couldn't send Mr. T off without a proper dance class. Chicago's beloved dance team, the Luvabulls, surprised Mr. T and Kym Herjavec with a dance routine and quick class.
To learn more about the new cast of "Dancing with the Stars," please go to abcnews.go.com.
For additional information about the bedazzled unitard, please go to Greene-Haus.com or visit the Instagram page @greene_haus.
For more information about the Luvabulls, please go to their website.