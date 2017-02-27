WINDY CITY LIVE

Musician Fat Joe talks about new album

EMBED </>More News Videos

Grammy-nominated Fat Joe co-hosted Windy City Live. (WLS)

Fat Joe stopped by Windy City Live and talked about his amazing career, Grammy nominations and today's music industry.

His new album "Plata O Plomo" is in stores now.

Visit iTunes to hear it, https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/plata-o-plomo/id1188936586

EMBED More News Videos

Fat Joe's new album is now available.

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmusic
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Peapod's Next Best' Finalists: Round 1 - Hot giardiniera vs. vodka pasta sauce
Win a great getaway to Finland
Chicago reality TV show "Bringing up Ballers" premieres March 1
Peapod's Next Best: Semi-Finalist Showdown
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago reality TV show "Bringing up Ballers" premieres March 1
'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper suffers heart attack
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Hundreds of headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
$4 million in grant funding available to neighborhoods on South, West sides
Police: Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway crash
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Body of missing nurse found week after he vanished
Show More
'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper suffers heart attack
Transgender boy wins girls state wrestling title
Report: Schaumburg mayor cited for leaving the scene of crash
Wendy's plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations
Boy, 2, allegedly found licking bong inside running car
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Health Shake Crackdown?
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Boy, 6, remains critical after fire that killed 2 girls
More Video