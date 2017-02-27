Today's Top Stories
WINDY CITY LIVE
Musician Fat Joe talks about new album
Grammy-nominated Fat Joe co-hosted Windy City Live. (WLS)
wcl
Monday, February 27, 2017 02:54PM
Fat Joe stopped by Windy City Live and talked about his amazing career, Grammy nominations and today's music industry.
His new album "Plata O Plomo" is in stores now.
Visit iTunes to hear it,
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/plata-o-plomo/id1188936586
Fat Joe's new album is now available.
