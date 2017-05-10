Musician-in-residence winner Jeremy Gentry performs

He went to LA to audition for "The Voice" but didn't make it. But those hours practicing Taylor Swift's "Style" eventually paid off. He saw a promo for a contest to become the musician-in-residence for the new building - Exhibit on Superior.
Gentry recorded the song and sent it in - he was picked as one of four finalists. The last leg was to perform live before a panel of judges, and he came out the winner. His prize was a brand new furnished studio apartment for a year - plus he gets to play for the residents for 30 hours a month, approximately 8 hours a week. This gives him time to work on his music plus keep his night-time gig at Howl at the Moon.
Jeremy Gentry's winning audition tape:
Jeremy Gentry's on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/jeremycgentry
Jeremy Gentry's on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/JeremyCGentry?lang=en
For more about Exhibit on Superior, visit:
http://www.rentatexhibit.com/