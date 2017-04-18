ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'My Fair Lady' to open at Chicago's Lyric Opera

It's been called the perfect example of its genre and the Lyric Opera chose it for this season's great American musical. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Lyric Opera of Chicago is about to stage "My Fair Lady."

It's been called the perfect example of its genre and the Lyric Opera chose it for this season's "great American musical" - an idea they started four seasons ago.

Tuesday was the last rehearsal off the main stage for "My Fair Lady." Film and TV actor, Richard E. Grant, marvels at the scale of this production.

"The size of the orchestra is bigger than the original Broadway production had 61 years ago so that is amazing, thrilling," said Grant, who plays Henry Higgins.

We all know the story of the Cockney flower girl who is being schooled in how to be a lady. The role of Eliza Doolittle made Julie Andrews a star.

Lisa O'Hare - who first starred in the role onstage with a UK production of "My Fair Lady" and has toured with it many times - said she personally identifies with Eliza.

"There must be something in me that works," O'Hare said. "I know what it is like to go to boarding school and be from a small northern town and be molded. I know what that is. I know what it is to be ashamed from where you come from a little bit and to act differently."

The Lyric is beating Broadway with this production - a revival of "My Fair Lady" is to open on the Great White Way in 2018. So, come see the musical here first from April 28 to May 21.
