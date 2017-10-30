HAUNTED HOUSE

Naperville man builds "House of the Dead"

EMBED </>More Videos

Leo McNamee's front yard boasts possessed dolls, massive insects and dismembered body parts sure to send chills down your spine. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Leo McNamee's front yard boasts possessed dolls, massive insects and dismembered body parts sure to send chills down your spine.

It's all part of "Leo's House of the Dead" at 535 Delkir Court in Naperville, Ill. McNamee has been building his collection of spooky decorations over the past three decades, even getting help from professional prop artists.

"I guarantee I have things you've never seen before," said McNamee.

That statement is hard to argue with when you see the creatures he's custom built, like the "Gator-Ater," which incorporates an actual crocodile taxidermy form.

There are also plenty of Barbie dolls--intact and decapitated--blended into the landscape.

Perhaps most intense is the walkway to the front door. Fog obscures the path, littered with giant insects and unrecognizable creatures. Sounds disorient the visitor until a final popping sound meets them at the door. If you haven't run away by then, there's candy waiting.

See if you're brave enough with a visit Monday or Tuesday night for a spooky Halloween adventure!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthalloweenhaunted houseNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HAUNTED HOUSE
Haunted house wows Orland Park
Dare to be scared in Morton Grove
Nevada clown motel, possibly haunted, up for sale
Be a live-in nanny at a haunted house!
More haunted house
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebs dress up as monsters, other celebs for Halloween
Kevin Spacey apologizes after 'sexual advance' accusation by Joliet native
'House of Cards' ending after Season 6
Host Chat Day: Celeb News
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Elgin police: Body parts found in lagoon may be linked to missing woman case
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged in Russia probe
Man in custody after robbery, shooting inside steakhouse near Mag Mile
Man charged in Elmhurst road-rage shooting
Surrogate mother gives birth to 2 babies, discovers 1 is hers
Hillary Clinton in Chicago area for book tour
Chicago native pleads guilty in investigation into Russian meddling in 2016 election
Zach Miller had "urgent" surgery on left leg, Bears say
Show More
Girl, 4, found wandering alone on South Side reunited with mother
Chicago to see coldest Halloween in over 2 decades
Weiners Circle revives McDowell's for Halloween
Study ties pesticides in food to reduced fertility in women
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Hillary Clinton in Chicago area for book tour
Chicago native pleads guilty in investigation into Russian meddling in 2016 election
Elgin police: Body parts found in lagoon may be linked to missing woman case
More Video