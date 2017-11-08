Nashville, country music stars gear up for CMA awards

NASHVILLE (WLS) --Country music's biggest stars are getting ready to hit the red carpet Wednesday night for the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
At the Bridgestone Arena, preparations were underway hours before the red carpet kick-off.
The big event is once again hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.
The co-hosts said the night will include collaborations between country legends and newcomers along with special tributes, but many stars said the CMA Awards just feel like they're coming home.
"We always feel like the CMAs is a giant homecoming for everybody because we spend so much time on the road that we don't get to see each other," said Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus.
Coming together is the common theme for the awards, meaning viewers can look out for surprise performances and unique duets on stage.
"To able to be nominated obviously is amazing but to get to sing with Reba that's an award in itself period. I can't wait to frame that picture and put it on my shelf," singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini said.
In the midst of the celebrations, the artists will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in last month in Las Vegas -- something Paisley wanted to ensure was addressed.
"The interesting thing about this year obviously is that it runs the gamut from horrifying and awful occurrences to some wonderful things, and so we have to somehow navigate that with our monologue," Paisley said.
"This is one thing we're good at in country music is ... I think therapy and that's kind of what we are going to be this week in some ways," Paisley added.
The CMA Awards will air 7 p.m. CT Wednesday on ABC7.