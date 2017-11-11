ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Newsies' at the Marriott Theatre

From the bustling streets of New York City at the turn of the 20th century comes the Tony Award-winning new American musical, ?Newsies.? (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
From the bustling streets of New York City at the turn of the 20th century comes the Tony Award-winning new American musical, "Newsies," making headlines at the Marriott Theatre just in time for the holidays.

10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire
Now through December 31

Hours: Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Holiday weeks may have adjusted schedules.
Ticket Prices: $50 - $60
