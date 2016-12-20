Next on Windy City LIVE

Watch Windy City LIVE at 1 PM Weekdays!WCL is pre-empted Monday by ABC network programming."Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson fills in for Ryan in this hilarious episode.Chicagoan and Oscar-winner Common is here along with DePaul University grad and star of "Stranger Things," actor Joe Kerry.The star of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," actress Felicity Jones chats about her role in the film. Meet a "4-Star Chicagoan" that will melt your heart. He is known as the Angel of Lower Wacker Drive. Plus, Ryan's "2 Minute Warning" with Shemar Moore and Bill Bellemy.Val takes us behind-the-scenes of "Good Morning, America." Plus, stylist Lawrence Zarian joins us for the hour and Ryan tickles our funny bones with his "2 Minute Warning" with comedian Bob Saget.