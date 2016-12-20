Next on Windy City LIVE

CHICAGO --Watch Windy City LIVE at 1 PM Weekdays!
Monday, January 2
WCL is pre-empted Monday by ABC network programming.
Tuesday, January 3
"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson fills in for Ryan in this hilarious episode.
Wednesday, January 4
Chicagoan and Oscar-winner Common is here along with DePaul University grad and star of "Stranger Things," actor Joe Kerry.
Thursday, January 5
The star of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," actress Felicity Jones chats about her role in the film. Meet a "4-Star Chicagoan" that will melt your heart. He is known as the Angel of Lower Wacker Drive. Plus, Ryan's "2 Minute Warning" with Shemar Moore and Bill Bellemy.
Friday, January 6
Val takes us behind-the-scenes of "Good Morning, America." Plus, stylist Lawrence Zarian joins us for the hour and Ryan tickles our funny bones with his "2 Minute Warning" with comedian Bob Saget.