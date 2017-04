Nico Segal, formerly known as "Donnie Trumpet" debuts his band, The JuJu, on "Windy City LIVE."At just 23 years old, Segal has already won a Grammy Award, while working with Chicago's Chance the Rapper.Segal's career has skyrocketed in just over a year, by being featured on albums by Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, and Chance the Rapper.The JuJu performs their new song, "Morning Of," on "Windy City LIVE."For more information about his band, The JuJu, please visit nicosegal.com