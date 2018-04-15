  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Northwestern physician connects medicine and magic

Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz demonstrated his skills as an illusionist - and discussed the connection between medicine and magic - with ABC7 Chicago's anchors. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
In addition to his career as a magician, Rosenkranz is a physician at Northwestern University. He will be performing in "The Rosenkranz Mysteries: Physician Magician" at the Royal George Theater through May 6.

For more information and tickets, visit: www.therosenkranzmysteries.com.

The Rosenkranz Mysteries: Physician Magician
The Royal George Theater
1641 N. Halsted Street

Thursday-Friday 8 p.m.
Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday 2 p.m.
