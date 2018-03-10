ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Nun dies during court proceeding over property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the nuns involved in a legal battle with the Los Angeles Archdiocese and singer Katy Perry over the sale of a Los Feliz property died Friday in court. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
One of the nuns involved in a legal battle with the Los Angeles Archdiocese and singer Katy Perry over the sale of a Los Feliz property died Friday in court.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, 89, died during a court proceeding related to the case. The archdiocese released a statement regarding her sudden death.

"Sister Catherine Rose served the Church with dedication and love for many years and today we remember her life with gratitude. We extend our prayers today to the Immaculate Heart of Mary community and to all her friends and loved ones," the statement said, in part.

Holzman was part of the order of nuns known as The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary. That order of nuns owned a large hilltop property that used to be a convent. In 2015, the nuns sold the property to entrepreneur Dana Hollister, bypassing approval from Archbishop Jose H. Gomez.

When the property was sold, the archdiocese intervened and called Hollister's offer a fraud. He also said the sisters did not have the authority to sell the property and that it had not been approved by the archdiocese or Pope Francis.

It then led to the archdiocese and nuns fighting over whether Hollister, who offered about $10 million, was a suitable buyer against Perry, who offered $14.5 million for the property.

Hollister was in the process of renovating the convent, which she planned to turn into a hotel and restaurant project, when she was sued by the archdiocese. It sparked months of litigation and highlighted the conflict between the nuns and archdiocese.

But in April 2016, Perry scored a major legal victory in the fight for the property. A judge cleared the way for her to buy the estate from the archbishop.

Her bid still needs approval by the Vatican.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentnunproperty disputemoneykaty perrylegalu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Katy Perry wins major court victory in battle for former Los Feliz convent
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Wheaton man to be featured in American Idol auditions
Watch Kelly Ripa's 'American Idol' audition
Next on Windy City LIVE
Spend or Save: Richard Roeper reviews 'A Wrinkle in Time,' 'Gringo,' more
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead in Joliet shooting at Izzy's Bar, suspect charged
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
Vernon Hills coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
Girl accidentally shot by 3-year-old cousin in East Garfield Park
Man, 31, found stabbed in West Side apartment
IRS scammer calls Texas police officer by mistake
Lawsuit claiming Harvard caps Asian-American admissions could go to trial this summer
Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks
Show More
Rash of break-ins in University Park Metra parking lots under investigation
State Department warns about travel to Playa del Carmen
7 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening
Father of 3 on life support as police investigate Robbins shooting
More News
Top Video
'Fight For Air Climb' to be held Sunday at Presidential Towers in Chicago
Weekend Watch: Navy Pier and open records laws
International Home & Housewares Show
Lentil recipes for National Nutrition Month
More Video