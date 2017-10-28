ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Official: 'Stranger Things' actor Charlie Heaton denied US entry over drugs

Charlie Heaton arrives at the 2017 Performers Nominee Reception Presented by the Television Academy on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Phil Mccarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

LOS ANGELES --
A law enforcement official says "Stranger Things" actor Charlie Heaton was denied entry into the U.S. last week after trace amounts of cocaine were found in his luggage when he arrived in Los Angeles.

The official said Friday that a customs canine sniffed Heaton's luggage when he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last Saturday and officers found a small amount of cocaine.

The official said Heaton, a British citizen, was refused entry into the U.S. at the airport and returned to London. He wasn't arrested and no charges were filed.

The official couldn't discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Heaton stars as Jonathan Byers in the Netflix supernatural drama. His publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.
