  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ABC PREMIERES

Official trailer released for 'Roseanne' revival!

EMBED </>More Videos

This preview of the new "Roseanne" premiered during the Oscars. The show returns on March 27th.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
We're getting a first official look at the Conner family back in action! The Roseanne revival released a trailer for this upcoming season and it will give you all the feels.

For the revival, the revelations made by Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) in the show's original finale will be ignored. As you can plainly see, Dan (John Goodman) is alive! Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Alicia Goranson), D.J. (Michael Fishman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), David (Johnny Galecki), Beverly Harris (Estelle Parsons), and Nancy (Sandra Bernhard) are all returning to the show as well. Sarah Chalke known as "the other Becky" will take on a new role for the revival.
Roseanne is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 with an hour-long episode at 8 p.m. ET| 7 p.m. CT on ABC!

Check out this list of other TV revivals hitting your screens.

You can follow all of the behind the scenes action on the show's social media pages:
Facebook: Roseanne
Twitter: @roseanneonabc
Instagram: @roseanneonabc
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentroseanneABCABC premieresABC Primetime
Related
'Roseanne' to return with original cast 30 years after premiere on ABC
Roseanne's back with original cast photos
ABC PREMIERES
Premiere date announced and 1st official photo of 'Roseanne' revival!
LIST: Era of TV revivals - What's old is new again!
'The Bachelor Winter Games' feature competition and love
Ricky Gervais talks about new game show 'Child Support'
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
Kobe Bryant scores Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'
Here are the top 5 moments at the Oscars 2018
James Ivory becomes oldest Oscar winner ever
Denzel Washington paid for Chadwick Boseman's acting classes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Teachers gave kids gummy bears with melatonin at Des Plaines day care
Oscars 2018 Winners Full List
Police: Woman groped on CTA Blue Line train
Man allegedly choked fiancee's sister during sex
DACA rally held in support of recipients as program officially ends
Yorkville man wins $1 million playing Illinois Lottery scratch-off game
3 teens shot in South Austin neighborhood
Early voting expands across Chicago, Cook County Monday
Show More
Sheriff: Indiana deputy shot during chase has died
Police investigate why student from Plainfield gunned down his parents
Carson's location in Matteson abruptly closes
Couple charged after falsely claiming vehicle was carjacked with child inside
Loyola downs Illinois State 65-49 for MVC title, NCAA Tournament bid
More News
Top Video
DACA rally held in support of recipients as program officially ends
3 teens shot in South Austin neighborhood
Police: Woman groped on CTA Blue Line train
Chicago-area student stabbed near William Penn University
More Video