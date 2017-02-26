OSCARS

'O.J.: Made in America' wins Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars

"O.J.: Made in America" won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. (Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S.© 2017)

O.J.: Made in America won the award for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars on Sunday.

The five-part documentary focuses on the life of O.J. Simpson, from his rise as one of football's most talented and charismatic stars, to his widely-publicized murder trial in what ESPN called "almost inarguably the defining cultural tale of modern America - a saga of race, celebrity, media, violence, and the criminal justice system."

The documentary, distributed by ESPN Films, was one of the most critically-acclaimed movies from 2016.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
