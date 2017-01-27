Omarosa talks Chicago crime, deflects on Trump tax returns on 'The View'

Chicago crime was again in the national spotlight, this time on "The View."A member of President Donald Trump's administration, Omarosa Manigault, appeared on the show Friday.When she discussed Chicago's problem with gun violence, things got heated."We see the violence that's happening in Chicago. It's unacceptable to see the amount of murders happening. One second, Joy. Because what's happening in Chicago, and there's not an uproar that so many people are dying and being shot? It's unacceptable," Manigault said.Here's what happened when Joy Behar asked Manigualt if the public will ever see Trump's tax returns:"Joy, I see we only have one minute left. My handsome fiance traveled all the way here from Jacksonville, Florida. Girl, I'm talking about my man. He's going to be my husband in April and he brings me such joy. And I hope that you one day can find that kind of joy, Joy, in your life."Co-host Sonny Hostin responded with a quote from former first lady Michelle Obama: "When they go low, we go high."Manigault is director of communications for the Office of Public Liason. She appeared on the first season of "The Apprentice."