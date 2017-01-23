Open Casting Call in Chicago for $100,000 Pyramid

Last Summer's Number 1 rated prime time game show is coming back with Good Morning America's very own Michael Strahan along with more hysterical celebrities and big cash prizes!The show is casting contestants now and holding open calls here in Chicago on February 15th and 16th, 2017 (times and location listed below), so come meet the producers and take a chance at being a part of the fun and walking away with some life changing money!9am - 6pmJW MARRIOTT CHICAGO - HOTEL151 West Adams St. Chicago, IL 60603