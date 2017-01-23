100,000 PYRAMID

Open Casting Call in Chicago for $100,000 Pyramid

CHICAGO --
Last Summer's Number 1 rated prime time game show is coming back with Good Morning America's very own Michael Strahan along with more hysterical celebrities and big cash prizes!

The show is casting contestants now and holding open calls here in Chicago on February 15th and 16th, 2017 (times and location listed below), so come meet the producers and take a chance at being a part of the fun and walking away with some life changing money!
CHICAGO, IL
WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH and 16TH, 2017
TIME: 9am - 6pm
LOCATION: JW MARRIOTT CHICAGO - HOTEL
ADDRESS: 151 West Adams St. Chicago, IL 60603

If you think you have what it takes, head over to the website for more information. www.castingpyramid.com

