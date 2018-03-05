  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball in Hollywood

Frances McDormand gets her Oscar award engraved following the award show on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

LOS ANGELES --
Frances McDormand's Oscar award was stolen at an after-party in Hollywood Sunday night, KABC-TV in Los Angeles has learned.

MORE: Frances McDormand asks all female nominees to stand with her during Oscar win
Frances McDormand won her second Oscar for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and during her speech she honored all the woman nominated for an award.



McDormand, who won the Best Actress award for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," was photographed getting her Oscar trophy personalized at the engraving station before the theft occurred.
The theft was discovered when the Oscar came up missing from McDormand's table at the Governors Ball.

MORE: What is an 'inclusion rider' and why Frances McDormand wants A-list stars to have one

According to police, 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested on suspicion of grand theft. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating why the suspect was at the event in the first place, but confirmed that he did have a ticket to the Governors Ball.
