Frances McDormand won her second Oscar for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and during her speech she honored all the woman nominated for an award.

Frances McDormand's Oscar award was stolen at an after-party in Hollywood Sunday night, KABC-TV in Los Angeles has learned.McDormand, who won the Best Actress award for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," was photographed getting her Oscar trophy personalized at the engraving station before the theft occurred.The theft was discovered when the Oscar came up missing from McDormand's table at the Governors Ball.According to police, 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested on suspicion of grand theft. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating why the suspect was at the event in the first place, but confirmed that he did have a ticket to the Governors Ball.