Oscar viewing party for Variety Children's Charity

Just because you can't go to the 89th Academy Awards, doesn't mean you can't party like Hollywood's elite.

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
Just because you can't go to the 89th Academy Awards, doesn't mean you can't party like Hollywood's elite.

Hollywood Blvd. Cinema in Woodridge is hosting its 12th Annual Variety, the Children's Charity of Illinois Academy Award Viewing Gala on February 26, 2017. On Oscar night, the theater invites guests to walk the red carpet, get photos taken by paparazzi, and watch the Academy Awards on the big screen. Guests will also be treated with entrees, desserts, a silent auction, and even a swag bag full of fun.

All of the proceeds from the event benefit Variety, the Children's Charity of Illinois; which is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of local children through programs like Kids on the Go and Live to Achieve. Tickets are $60 dollars to attend, which you can purchase at www.hblvd.com.

Angelique Barthel, executive director of Variety, the Children's Charity of Illinois, joined ABC 7 Live from Hollywood Blvd. Cinema in Woodridge before the Oscar Night.
Awards Viewing Party
Date: Feb 26
Hours: 6 p.m.
Address: Hollywood Blvd Cinema - 1001 W 75th St Woodridge, IL 60517
Admission: $60 includes appetizers dinner, champagne, dessert & soft drinks
Tickets available at www.hblvd.com
