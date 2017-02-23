OSCARS

Oscars fashion 30, 20, and 10 years ago

EMBED </>More News Videos

Take a look at some of the best dressed actresses from Oscars past.

Fashion trends at the Oscars have changed over the past 30 years. But one thing that has remained constant is that stars are dressed to impress when they hit the red carpet.

In 1987, Hollywood's favorite high school crush Molly Ringwald dazzled while Best Actress winner Marlee Matlin also captivated the audience.

In 1997, Nicole Kidman and Courtney Love turned heads as they walked down the red carpet.

Finally, in 2007, Beyoncé wowed all of Hollywood when she attended the Oscars to perform in honor of the movie Dream Girls.

This year's Oscars are sure to provide audiences with new and daring fashion trends.

Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS. Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsoscar fashionscelebritymovieaward shows
Load Comments
Related
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
OSCARS
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Uplifting music-filled 'Joe's Violin' earns Oscar nomination
'Zootopia' brings its message of inclusion to the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Uplifting music-filled 'Joe's Violin' earns Oscar nomination
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
CPD: 7 killed in city's deadliest day of shootings this year
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields winner in Indiana for lottery jackpot of $435M
Man claims dog shot his girlfriend
Preschool teacher fired after anti-Semitic tweets
Officer who accidentally killed woman during gun training exercise charged with manslaughter
Alan Colmes, liberal voice on Fox, dead at 66
Cubs giving fans in Loop chance to win tickets Thursday
Show More
Authorities: 1 dead, at least 1 injured in East Garfield Park crash
Jackie Evancho hopes to 'enlighten' Trump, would perform again at his inauguration
French Obama devotees launch 'OBAMA17' campaign
Identical vehicles shot in apparent case of mistaken identity
Employees at Palatine center for developmentally disabled charged with battery
More News
Top Video
St. Francis University linebacker comes out as gay
City Council approves mayor's plan for property tax rebate money
NU students demand change after 5 women report sex assaults
Identical vehicles shot in apparent case of mistaken identity
More Video