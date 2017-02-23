Oscars fashion 30, 20, and 10 years ago

Fashion trends at the Oscars have changed over the past 30 years. But one thing that has remained constant is that stars are dressed to impress when they hit the red carpet.In 1987, Hollywood's favorite high school crush Molly Ringwald dazzled while Best Actress winner Marlee Matlin also captivated the audience.In 1997, Nicole Kidman and Courtney Love turned heads as they walked down the red carpet.Finally, in 2007, Beyoncé wowed all of Hollywood when she attended the Oscars to perform in honor of the movieThis year's Oscars are sure to provide audiences with new and daring fashion trends.