OSCARS

Oscars Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge!

In preparation for the 2018 Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, we thought it would be fun to present some Oscar Trivia to celebrate the biggest movie party on the planet.

How well do you know the films, stars and memorable moments of the Academy Awards past? Theres only one way to find out! Take our 21-Question Salute to Oscar Trivia right now!

Be sure to watch LIVE OSCAR SUNDAY MARCH 4 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC for even more memorable moments!


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarscelebritymovies
OSCARS
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
Backstage with the creators of 'Coco'
SPONSORED: Oscar-nominated Mary J. Blige: 'This character was in me'
How to watch the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
Backstage with the creators of 'Coco'
SPONSORED: Oscar-nominated Mary J. Blige: 'This character was in me'
Arie gets dose of reality when 1 woman's ex shows up
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
CTA adding 1,000 new cameras, improving lighting at stations as part of security plan
Supt. Johnson heading to Springfield to support bill named for Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Suburban drivers angry about possible red light camera traps
Family devastated after ICE arrests father doing yard work at own home
Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby
Kankakee River expected to crest at historic level, flood victim aid arrives
IHOP raises money for Children's Hospitals with free pancakes
Chipotle offering free food for hockey fans
Show More
Video evidence: New charges against 16 inmates in county jail fracas
2 girls, ages 6 and 14, shot in Hermosa
Ensa Cosby, Bill Cosby's daughter, dies at 44
Medical student fatally stabbed while studying in library
TOUGH TO WATCH: Uber driver robbed, nearly killed by armed men
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos