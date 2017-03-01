WINDY CITY LIVE

Performer Keke Palmers writes book 'I Don't Belong to You'

Keke Palmer, an actress, singer and dancer, now adds author to her resume with a new book called "I Don't Belong to You."

Palmer, a native of south suburban Robbins, has been singing since she was a child and always had a love for the stage. Her first big break at the age of 9 was in "Barbershop 2" and she went on to do "Akeelah and the Bee" "Medea's Family Reunion" and now stars in "Scream Queens."

She is the youngest actress to receive a SAG Award nomination in the lead actor category, the first black actress to star as Marty in "Grease: Live" and the first black Actress to play Cinderella on Broadway.

For this 23 year-old, the book is the story of her journey to where she is now - and through her story, she gives real and solid advice to young women on finding their own voice and who they are.

Palmer also joined us for a game of '90s Trivia - because she loves everything 90s!
Performer Keke Palmer played '90s trivia with Val Warnder during her visit to Windy City Live.



"I Don't Belong to You" is available now. For more information, visit Palmer's website: http://kekepalmer.com/
