Performer Keke Palmers writes book 'I Don't Belong to You'

Palmer, a native of south suburban Robbins, has been singing since she was a child and always had a love for the stage. Her first big break at the age of 9 was in "Barbershop 2" and she went on to do "Akeelah and the Bee" "Medea's Family Reunion" and now stars in "Scream Queens."
She is the youngest actress to receive a SAG Award nomination in the lead actor category, the first black actress to star as Marty in "Grease: Live" and the first black Actress to play Cinderella on Broadway.
For this 23 year-old, the book is the story of her journey to where she is now - and through her story, she gives real and solid advice to young women on finding their own voice and who they are.
Palmer also joined us for a game of '90s Trivia - because she loves everything 90s!
"I Don't Belong to You" is available now. For more information, visit Palmer's website: http://kekepalmer.com/