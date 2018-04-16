ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Phillip-Michael Scales performs 'Lover, Let Me Be'

Chicago Singer, Songwriter Phillip-Michael Scales joined us to perform his new single, "Lover, Let Me Be."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVElive music
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Prom Radio launches on SiriusXM just in time for prom season
WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
R. Lee Ermey, 'Full Metal Jacket' actor, dies at 74
Bon Jovi, Nina Simone, Moody Blues make it into 2018 Rock Hall of Fame
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Supreme Court denies request to hear Rod Blagojevich appeal
2 found dead in Logan Square home
7 inmates dead, 17 injured after prison fight in South Carolina
Garrett Popcorn offering Tax Day deal
Wrigley Field voted Illinois' top building
Prom Radio launches on SiriusXM just in time for prom season
Egg Recall 2018: 200M eggs recalled over salmonella fears in 9 states
CA firefighter mourns wife's unexpected death after delivering twins
Show More
Chicago Weather: Slippery roads hampering morning commute
Woman falls more than 300 feet to death at Pa. quarry
WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
Burnt CA home listed for nearly $800K
Barbara Bush in failing health, spox says
More News