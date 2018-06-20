ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Phylicia Rashad directing 'The Roommate' at Steppenwolf Theatre

EMBED </>More Videos

Phylicia Rashad is currently at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre directing a new play. (WLS)

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Phylicia Rashad is currently at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre directing a new play.

Rashad is also known as the first African American to win a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play and she's familiar as Clair Huxtable from eight seasons in The Cosby Show.

Wednesday was a tech rehearsal day for Steppenwolf's dark comedy "The Roommate." A two-person female play - and one female director - Phylicia Rashad. The show is a dark, edgy Odd Couple-type comedy.

"Two women of a certain age who appear to be very different. And are brought together by corresponding needs, that's the way I describe it. And what happens after that is unexpected," Director and Actress Phylicia Rashad.

Rashad is no stranger to Steppenwolf. She has acted in ensemble productions in New York and last year was bestowed the company's Women in the Arts honor.

But being asked to direct here....

"I have to say I was just floored. Truth be told I am floored when anybody asks me to direct anything," she said. When asked why, "Because I am, I just am."

Despite a long acting career on stage it's still the role as TV Mom Clair Huxtable that will be identified with her. Rashad takes no questions about her former co-star but is grateful for opportunities and realistic about outcomes.

"I didn't expect a television show, I didn't expect a lot of things that happened. It's been our watchword. Our rule, you never know what's coming. Be prepared, be open and be prepared," Rashad said.

Next time, perhaps she would be prepared to perform on the Steppenwolf stage.

"I would do it in a heartbeat. Yes I would. This is one of those most prestigious theatres in the country. I don't even live in Chicago I find myself here and I think it's pretty amazing," she said.

The Roommate runs through August 5. It closes out the 42nd season of this award-winning Chicago theatre company.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheaterthe artsLincoln ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Program Note: Cubs-Dodgers game
Heather Locklear hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation
One man says he's falling for Becca, then takes it back
Ashley and Jared of 'Bachelor in Paradise' engaged!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Somebody dropped the ball' says father of teen shot, covered with sheet
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border
Teen eligible for parole next April in 2014 Facebook feud killing of Endia Martin
Children separated from families at the border being cared for in Chicago
Artist sues NRA for including 'The Bean' sculpture in video
Perris torture case: Chilling 911 call, disturbing details of abuse released
$20K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
Lawmakers hold hearing about CPS sex abuse allegations
Show More
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Mom, girlfriend charged in death of 4-year-old boy found dead on beach
Odin's Bucket List: Family helps dying dog achieve dreams
12-year-old boy dies after flooding causes basement to collapse: Sheriff
ABC News Apology
More News