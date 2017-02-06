Actress, singer, stage director and beloved TV mom Phylicia Rashad was honored at the annual Steppenwolf Theatre Women in the Arts Fundraiser on Monday.Although Rashad has not graced the Chicago Steppenwolf stage, she was in the company's Broadway production of "August: Osage County.""Lots of great theatre here. And as a director and as an actor, it's my experience that the Chicago artists have something else, there's something else there," Rashad said.A sit-down interview with Steppenwolf Artistic Director Anna Shapiro was the focal point of the event with a look at Rashad's extensive performance history, including her 2004 Tony for Best Actress in a Play - a first for a black actress."I do love the live. I will not flinch on that one. Training and working onstage has been helpful to everything else I have done," Rashad said.That includes TV mom Clair Huxtable. Reruns of The Cosby Show suffered a backlash as certain outlets pulled it from their schedules last year."Some people decided it does belong on television. And it is airing on television. And a great number of people have decided they want the privilege to have their children watching what they grew up with. A lot of people have decided it does belong," Rashad said.Rashad is also in town for guest appearances on TV's Empire. Perfect opportunity to talk a future Steppenwolf role. Has she?"Not yet. Now that'll put the fear of The Lord in ya!" Rashad.