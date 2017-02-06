ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Phylicia Rashad honored at Steppenwolf Theatre

EMBED </>More News Videos

Actress, singer, stage director and beloved TV mom Phylicia Rashad was honored at the Steppenwolf Theatre Monday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Actress, singer, stage director and beloved TV mom Phylicia Rashad was honored at the annual Steppenwolf Theatre Women in the Arts Fundraiser on Monday.

Although Rashad has not graced the Chicago Steppenwolf stage, she was in the company's Broadway production of "August: Osage County."

"Lots of great theatre here. And as a director and as an actor, it's my experience that the Chicago artists have something else, there's something else there," Rashad said.

A sit-down interview with Steppenwolf Artistic Director Anna Shapiro was the focal point of the event with a look at Rashad's extensive performance history, including her 2004 Tony for Best Actress in a Play - a first for a black actress.

"I do love the live. I will not flinch on that one. Training and working onstage has been helpful to everything else I have done," Rashad said.

That includes TV mom Clair Huxtable. Reruns of The Cosby Show suffered a backlash as certain outlets pulled it from their schedules last year.

"Some people decided it does belong on television. And it is airing on television. And a great number of people have decided they want the privilege to have their children watching what they grew up with. A lot of people have decided it does belong," Rashad said.

Rashad is also in town for guest appearances on TV's Empire. Perfect opportunity to talk a future Steppenwolf role. Has she?

"Not yet. Now that'll put the fear of The Lord in ya!" Rashad.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttheaterChicagoOld Town
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Nicole Kidman: How Oscars nominee 'Lion' has roared
UAI Jingle Contest : Win a share of $25,000 in prizes
Lady Gaga to play concert at Wrigley Field
Catch up with 'Bachelor' fan favorites this week on 'Millionaire'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area
Serial child rape suspect is 'real life boogeyman,' DA says
Man convicted of killing Gary police officer released from prison
Apple, Facebook, and 95 others join legal fight against Trump travel ban
Boy, 3, reunited with father in Chicago after Trump travel ban lifted
Man gets 33 years in prison for decapitating aunt's boyfriend
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Show More
IL state senators craft budget deal, aim to end stalemate
Autopsy: Worker killed in Geneva Commons accident was crushed
4 couples win Willis Tower Skydeck wedding contest
Parents use son's obituary to warn of drug dangers, heroin epidemic
CPS to freeze $46 million in school spending
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Monday night at 10: Inside the most intense training
IL state senators craft budget deal, aim to end stalemate
Boy, 3, reunited with father in Chicago after Trump travel ban lifted
More Video