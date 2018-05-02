Pillow Talk: What's your addy?

"Disappointed" from Chicago wrote: "I recently got back in contact with someone I use to date. He would always pop up at my house unannounced. I told him to give me his address so I can pop up at his house unannounced since we decided to date exclusively. His answer was that he lived with a bunch of guys; always an excuse. I told him not to call me anymore until I get an address. He says I'm being childish. I told him he is too at almost 50-years-old. Any text he sends I respond, 'address, please or don't text me.' What do you all think? I feel I've done the right thing."
Val, Ryan and Roe Conn weighed in.
Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us.
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEPillow Talkrelationships
entertainmentWindy City LIVEPillow Talkrelationships