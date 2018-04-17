Pillow Talk: A friendly problem

Charlotte from Schaumburg wrote: "I recently connected with a good friend from high school. It's been great catching up, but there are times she makes me feel guilty for not calling her or not trying to get together for lunch or dinner. She is a stay-at-home mom, but my job keeps me busy. When I explain to her how my schedule is a bit more hectic she gets offended. Just because I don't have children doesn't mean I am not busy. What do I do?"
Val, Ryan, and special guest Fawzia Mirza weighed in.
