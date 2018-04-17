WINDY CITY LIVE

Pillow Talk: A friendly problem

EMBED </>More Videos

Charlotte from Schaumburg wrote a letter for WCL's "Pillow Talk." (WLS)

Charlotte from Schaumburg wrote: "I recently connected with a good friend from high school. It's been great catching up, but there are times she makes me feel guilty for not calling her or not trying to get together for lunch or dinner. She is a stay-at-home mom, but my job keeps me busy. When I explain to her how my schedule is a bit more hectic she gets offended. Just because I don't have children doesn't mean I am not busy. What do I do?"

Val, Ryan, and special guest Fawzia Mirza weighed in.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEPillow Talkrelationships
WINDY CITY LIVE
Peapod's 'Next Best' finalists, Round No. 1: Phyter vs. Umland's
Chicago area yogi, Instagram star Tova Sklar
Broken Lizard comedy group stars in 'Super Trooper 2'
Phillip-Michael Scales performs 'Lover, Let Me Be'
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago area yogi, Instagram star Tova Sklar
Broken Lizard comedy group stars in 'Super Trooper 2'
Hershey Felder stars in one-man play "Our Great Tchaikovsky"
Harry Anderson, of 'Night Court' fame, dead at 65
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman, 28, found shot to death, child injured in Gary
Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in SC prison riot that killed 7
1 dead after Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial-bias education
Vandals target offices of South Side community group for fourth time
Tribune Tower owners unveil plans for Chicago's 2nd-tallest skyscraper
Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for 'Damn'
Tax Day 2018 freebies and deals
Show More
Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philadelphia store, spokesman says
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base
Thieves drive stolen car into Game Stop, rob store
Cupich, Loyola Medicine call on Ill. lawmakers to pass gun bill
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
More News