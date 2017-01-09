Pillow Talk: Dating Site Dilemma

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
CHICAGO --
Today's question comes from Miss B in Alsip, IL. She writes: "I met a nice guy online (Match.com) last February. We met in person in March and have been seeing each other ever since... One of my girlfriends just called to inform me that she saw his photo and profile on Match. I'm stunned. This man calls me every day. He makes plans for us for the weekend. Although we have not actually talked about our roles in each other's lives, I kind of want to continue seeing him, but without the sex. I feel embarrassed, but not totally torn up about this. I'm not sure how to approach this with him since I'm not technically his woman. Please help."

Val, Ji, Ryan and WGCI's Leon Rogers share their advice.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win yourself a Coconut Bliss Pillow from our friends at Mattress Firm.
