Pillow Talk: Like father, like son

Pillow Talk: Like father, like son (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Tuesday's question came from "Kelly Cougar" in Palatine, Ill.

She wrote: "I have been dating my boss for several weeks. I now find that I am more attracted to his 26 year old son. I am 15 years older than him and his father is 5 years older than me. I am afraid I will lose my job if I disclose my feelings. What do I do?"

Ryan, Val, Ji, and special guest, NPR's Peter Sagal, weighed in.

