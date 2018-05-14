Pillow Talk: Loveless marriage

Diana from Chicago wrote: "My husband has informed me on a few occasions that he loves me, but is no longer in love with me. He will not even hold my hand or give me a hug. He says, 'What is the point?' We do occasionally go out together. I know he is not cheating on me because he is home like clockwork every day and is home all weekend. He does keep his phone on him at all times though. What is a girl supposed to do?"
Val, Ryan and Roe Conn weighed in.
Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us.
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEPillow Talkrelationships
entertainmentWindy City LIVEPillow Talkrelationships