Pillow Talk: Naked man dancing

Ryan, Val, Ji and Roe answer your questions on Pillow Talk. (WLS)

Monday's question comes from Carol in Elgin, IL. She writes: "A friend and I recently stayed at a downtown hotel. We were checking out the view of the city from our room widow when we noticed a man dancing naked in a room at the same hotel. This went on for quite a while. Should we have reported this incident to the hotel staff? What would you do, Val?"

Ryan, Val, Ji, and Roe Conn share their advice.

