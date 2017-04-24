Pillow Talk: Naked man dancing

Monday's question comes from Carol in Elgin, IL. She writes: "A friend and I recently stayed at a downtown hotel. We were checking out the view of the city from our room widow when we noticed a man dancing naked in a room at the same hotel. This went on for quite a while. Should we have reported this incident to the hotel staff? What would you do, Val?"
Ryan, Val, Ji, and Roe Conn share their advice.
