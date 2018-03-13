WINDY CITY LIVE

Pillow Talk: Repairing a friendship

Pillow Talk: Repairing a friendship (WLS)

A viewer named Maddey wrote to the show about a male friend who made clear that he doesn't want to be in a romantic relationship with her, but suddenly started treating her coldly when she started dating younger men. Val, Ryan, and Leon Rogers weighed in on how to repair the friendship.

