PILLOW TALK

Pillow Talk: Talking in her sleep

EMBED </>More Videos

Pillow Talk: Talking in her sleep (WLS)

"Confused Husband" in Chicago wrote: "I'm a married man and a father of three. My wife of 10 years has a "Work Husband" who I've met and seems pretty cool until the other night. My wife was talking in her sleep and she uttered, 'Stop (his name), my husband might find out!' Should I be concerned? Not mention it? Or bring it up?"

Val, Ji, and Roe Conn weighed in.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win yourself a Coconut Bliss Pillow from our friends at Mattress Firm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEPillow Talkrelationships
Load Comments
PILLOW TALK
Pillow Talk: Husband disappeared for 3 weeks
Pillow Talk: Bored After 13 Years
Pillow Talk: I'm dating a stripper
Pillow Talk: An affair to remember
More Pillow Talk
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch the new 'Black Panther' trailer
UK singer Ed Sheeran tells fans of bike accident, arm injury
Ernest Hemingway museum in Oak Park closes
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
8 dead, 11 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Boyfriend of woman killed in car fire has message for driver who hailed cab
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
Man commits murder over imaginary girlfriend, police say
SUV may lead to clues about missing girl allegedly left near coyote-infested alley
Father killed, son shot at 4-year-old's birthday party
Man faked brain cancer to get donations, police say
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
Show More
Man rescued after spending 6 days trapped in manhole
Firefighters find unharmed flag among ashes of NorCal blaze
Woman robs veteran while he's having a seizure
Cubs return to Wrigley after falling to Dodgers in Game 2 of NLCS
Chicago named rattiest city in US for 3rd year in a row
More News
Top Video
Michelle Obama: Never-before-seen photos featured in new book
Bouncing back from the four Ds: Disease, death, divorce, disaster
Chicago named rattiest city in US for 3rd year in a row
Support workers at Palatine schools go on strike
More Video