Pillow Talk: The dating site

Katrina from Kankakee wrote: "I have been seeing this guy for a little over two months now. We talked every day whether by text or phone call, and we could see each other when we would around our demanding jobs. We met on a dating site and once we took it to the next level, I turned my profile off. He didn't and for the last month I've noticed him on there a lot more. I confronted him about it and he now refuses to speak to me at all. Was I wrong to question his intentions"
Val, Ryan and Roe Conn weighed in.
Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us.
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEPillow Talkrelationships
entertainmentWindy City LIVEPillow Talkrelationships