Pillow Talk: The married man

Annette from Chicago wrote: "I had an affair with a married man and it ended, but I want him back. He was perfect for me. He said he's now in a program to get over me. We are soulmates and I'm willing to be his chick on the side. Should I stop trying to rekindle the relationship?"

Val, Ryan and hockey great Eddie Olcyzk shared their advice.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us.
