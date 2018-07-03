WINDY CITY LIVE

Pillow Talk: The other woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Dana from Oak Park wrote a letter for WCL's "Pillow Talk." (WLS)

Dana from Oak Park wrote: "The guy I've been dating for 4 months lost his spouse last year. Things are going great so far. We talk daily, spend time together and I've met his family and friends. The problem is he posts pictures and videos of his late spouse daily on social media. I respect his way of honoring her memory, but it bothers me. Is this a sign that he is not ready to date someone new or should I focus on his actions and words with me?"

Val, Ryan and comedian Erica Watson shared their advice.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEPillow Talkrelationships
WINDY CITY LIVE
Black Fire Brigade opens new facility
Young leaders in gun law reform movement
Legit or Nah: Summer myths busted
Nate Butkus, 8-year-old science whiz, uses lemons for electrifying experiment
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Richard Swift of The Black Keys dies at 41
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
'Waitress' musical playing at Cadillac Palace Theatre through July 22
Jimmy Kimmel LIVE Music - Summerfest in Milwaukee
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pfleger: ISP threaten to arrest all participants in Dan Ryan march against Chicago violence
Boy, 10, drowns at Park Forest Aqua Center after hours
CPD officer shoots teen in South Shore
Daylight coyote sighting in Tinley Park concerns neighbors
Beware gas station skimmers
Mom, teen learning to drive charged in crash that killed 2
Thailand cave rescue: Boys may have to dive, despite peril
Five injured in Back of the Yards traffic accident
Show More
Hospital worker arrested in deaths of 8 babies
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at cookout
PHOTOS: NICU babies celebrate first 4th of July
VIDEO: Sign falls on woman in NYC
Man shot in head, killed in Washington Park
More News