ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue; Magazine changes name because it's 'not a beauty contest'

(People/Twitter)

People's Beautiful Issue has a new (gender-neutral) name and a new cover star: Pink.

Alecia Moore (better known as Pink) is a three-time Grammy Award winner and mom to two kids. In the cover story, the magazine focused on the latter.

"I believe in affection," Pink said of her parenting style. "I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you'll be there."

Willow Sage, 6, and Jameson Moon, 15 months, posed for the cover with their mom.


The magazine also asked about the superstar's opinion of gender-neutral parenting. She said she tries to create a gender-neutral environment for her kids, but she added, "I feel like gender-neutral is in itself a label and I'm label-less ... I don't like labels at all so I believe that a woman and a girl can do anything."

In recent years, the Beautiful Issue was the World's Most Beautiful Woman issue. Julia Roberts got the title last year.

People's Jess Cagle explained the name change in an editorial for the magazine.

"This year we're renaming it 'The Beautiful Issue' - to make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest," Cagle wrote. "Nothing else has changed. As always it will feature beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes and colors, and it will celebrate the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry."

This year's full list will be available in the magazine's Beautiful Issue.
