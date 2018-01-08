ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pink to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII

Pink will sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LII. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Super Bowl LII will start off with a bang with international music star Pink set to perform the national anthem.

The three-time Grammy-winning artist will sing before kickoff on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Justin Timberlake is set to perform at halftime.

The singer hinted at the announcement on Twitter on Friday by saying she was excited about "secret" things in 2018 that she couldn't reveal.


Pink will join the ranks of previous Super Bowl national anthem singers Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga and Idina Menzel.

She is known for putting on memorable performances including her gravity-defying performance off side of hotel at the American Music Awards.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentSuper Bowlpinkmusic newsmusicnational anthem
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See the full transcript of Oprah's Globes speech
Sterling K. Brown, Aziz Ansari make history
5 things you probably don't know about Elvis Presley
Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bears hire Matt Nagy as new head coach
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
HIV-positive ex-coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 42 boys
Man says he feels ex-girlfriend used him to kill her mother
2 children mysteriously die after trip to dentist's office
Oak Park police: Relative to be charged in murder of 81-year-old man
Couple sentenced for holding babysitter hostage for 2 years
Water leak floods Near North Side coffee shop
Show More
VIDEO: Cruise ship gets caught in bomb cyclone; passengers terrified
Missing journalist last seen in Houston found safe
4 killed, 15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Abused dog found in trash bag heads to pre-adoption home
See the full transcript of Oprah's Globes speech
More News
Photos
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
Man charged in sale of guns, drugs on Facebook
More Photos