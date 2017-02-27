Pitchfork Music Festival announces 2017 headliners

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Pitchfork Music Festival announced its 2017 headliners Monday.
LCD Soundsystem - who reunited in 2016 after a five year retirement - will headline Friday night. A Tribe Called Quest will headline Saturday night. Solange will headline Sunday night.
The festival will be held July 14 - 16 in Union Park on Chicago's Near West Side.
Pitchfork also announced Monday that it is entering into a special collaboration with Saint Heron, the label and arts platform founded by Solange Knowles, this year. A Saint-Huron curated event series will start Thursday, July, 13, and end on Sunday, July 16, at various locations throughout Chicago.
Pitchfork said more details about the event series, as well as the rest of this year's lineup, will be announced in the weeks ahead, but they did announce four of the Saint Huron events Monday:
July 13: An evening of film and discussion at Black Cinema House at the Stony Island Arts Bank
July 14: Poetry reading and discussion by Young Chicago Authors and Saint Heron at Soho House Chicago
July 15: Saint Heron Presents an After Fest Jazz Jam & Party with house band and special surprise guests at The Promontory
July 14-16: Saint Heron Installation Space at the festival, featuring works from contemporary black artists for the duration of the Pitchfork Music Festival
Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Single day passes are $75, three-day general admission passes are $175 and a special Pitchfork +PLUS three-day pass is available for $365.
Visit pitchforkmusicfestival.com for more details and to purchase tickets.