ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pitchfork Music Festival announces 2017 headliners

Solange performs during FYF Fest at L.A. Memorial Sports Arena & Exposition Park on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Pitchfork Music Festival announced its 2017 headliners Monday.

LCD Soundsystem - who reunited in 2016 after a five year retirement - will headline Friday night. A Tribe Called Quest will headline Saturday night. Solange will headline Sunday night.

The festival will be held July 14 - 16 in Union Park on Chicago's Near West Side.

Pitchfork also announced Monday that it is entering into a special collaboration with Saint Heron, the label and arts platform founded by Solange Knowles, this year. A Saint-Huron curated event series will start Thursday, July, 13, and end on Sunday, July 16, at various locations throughout Chicago.

Pitchfork said more details about the event series, as well as the rest of this year's lineup, will be announced in the weeks ahead, but they did announce four of the Saint Huron events Monday:

July 13: An evening of film and discussion at Black Cinema House at the Stony Island Arts Bank
July 14: Poetry reading and discussion by Young Chicago Authors and Saint Heron at Soho House Chicago

July 15: Saint Heron Presents an After Fest Jazz Jam & Party with house band and special surprise guests at The Promontory
July 14-16: Saint Heron Installation Space at the festival, featuring works from contemporary black artists for the duration of the Pitchfork Music Festival

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Single day passes are $75, three-day general admission passes are $175 and a special Pitchfork +PLUS three-day pass is available for $365.

Visit pitchforkmusicfestival.com for more details and to purchase tickets.
Related Topics:
entertainmentfestivallive musicmusicChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017: Who wore the dress?
ABC's 'When We Rise' shows emotional journey of LGBT activists
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
Musician Fat Joe talks about new album
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
CPS threatens in court docs to end school year on June 1
Hundreds of headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
$4 million in grant funding available to neighborhoods on South, West sides
For first time ever, no snow in Chicago in January or February
Police: Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway crash
Show More
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Chance the Rapper to meet with Gov. Rauner: 'I'm eager to hear his ideas'
Body of missing nurse found week after he vanished
'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper suffers heart attack
Transgender boy wins girls state wrestling title
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
More Photos